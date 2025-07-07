news
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.
It also features new UI appearance options, font size and density (padding/spacing), support for network optimizations and TCP Pacing to Multitrack Video, support for Stream Delay to Multitrack Video, QVBR rate control for VA-API, and explicit sync support for PipeWire Screen Capture.