Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations
System76 Updates Its Meerkat Linux Mini PCs with Intel Raptor Lake or Arrow Lake CPUs
System76 has refreshed its compact Linux mini PC range with the Meerkat meer10. This new model keeps the small size of its predecessor while bringing faster CPUs, up-to-date storage, and better connectivity. The Meerkat meer10 measures 117 mm x 112 mm x 54 mm and operates on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. System76 offers three processor configurations: Intel Core 3 100U with 6 cores operating up to 4.7 GHz, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with 14 cores at 4.9 GHz, and Intel Core Ultra 7 255H featuring 16 cores with maximum speeds of 5.1 GHz.
Mike Rockwell ☛ ‘Get in Losers, We’re Moving to Linux!’
Those three trends have resulted in people like DHH, PewDiePie, and others making the switch, which only adds to the momentum.
37signals LLC ☛ Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!
And it's definitely true that Linux is still a niche operating system on the desktop. Even among developers. Apple and Microsoft sit on the lion's share of the market share. But the mind share? They've been losing that fast.
The window is open for a major shift to happen. First gradually, then suddenly. It feels like morning in Linux land!