PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers

Then, YouCanToo/The CrankyZombie experienced a fire at his house. Now, if you didn’t already know, he hosted PCLinuxOS, the forum, the magazine, PCLOS-Cloud, PCLOS-Talk, pclosmail, the PCLinuxOS Wiki, and ImagStor on servers in his house. His house experienced a significant amount of water and smoke damage. He lost his servers. He lost all of his cameras and lenses. He and his dog were able to get out without injury, but the fire brought almost everything related to PCLinuxOS crumbling down.

I got an email from YCT/TCZ to tell us what had happened. The ONLY thing I could initially find still up and running was the PCLOS Debian forum, so I headed over there. I made an announcement over there about the magazine site, mentioning that all of the other “services” that were being handled by his servers were also down.

Within about a day or so, Texstar set up a temporary forum for PCLinuxOS users. Within the intervening few days, I've witnessed a steady influx of forum regulars showing up in the new, temporary forum. If you haven’t already visited the temporary forum, you should run right over there and sign up for your free account.