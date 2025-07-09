news
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers
-
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Then, YouCanToo/The CrankyZombie experienced a fire at his house. Now, if you didn’t already know, he hosted PCLinuxOS, the forum, the magazine, PCLOS-Cloud, PCLOS-Talk, pclosmail, the PCLinuxOS Wiki, and ImagStor on servers in his house. His house experienced a significant amount of water and smoke damage. He lost his servers. He lost all of his cameras and lenses. He and his dog were able to get out without injury, but the fire brought almost everything related to PCLinuxOS crumbling down.
I got an email from YCT/TCZ to tell us what had happened. The ONLY thing I could initially find still up and running was the PCLOS Debian forum, so I headed over there. I made an announcement over there about the magazine site, mentioning that all of the other “services” that were being handled by his servers were also down.
Within about a day or so, Texstar set up a temporary forum for PCLinuxOS users. Within the intervening few days, I've witnessed a steady influx of forum regulars showing up in the new, temporary forum. If you haven’t already visited the temporary forum, you should run right over there and sign up for your free account.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Quick review of the Sensor Watch Pro
It took me about 30 minutes to assemble it: I spent a lot of time on the custom LCD, as making it fit into the plastic body was really hard.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to build young people’s agency through accessible learning
Explore the universal design for learning framework and explore how you can make your computing lessons accessible to all students.
-