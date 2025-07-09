Another post in what is slowly becoming a series, after describing how to make a Discord bot with PHP; today we're looking at how to make a Discord activity the same way.

An activity is simpler than a bot; Discord activities are basically a web page which loads in an iframe, and can do what it likes in there. You're supposed to use them for games and the like, but I suspect that it might be useful to do quite a few bot-like tasks with activities instead; they take up more of your screen while you're using them, but it's much, much easier to create a user-friendly experience with an activity than it is with a bot. The user interface for bots tends to look a lot like the command line, which appeals to nerds, but having to type !mybot -opt 1 -opt 2 is incomprehensible gibberish to real people. Build a little web UI, you know it makes sense.

Anyway, I have not yet actually published one of these activities, and I suspect that there is a whole bunch of complexity around that which I'm not going to get into yet. So this will get you up and running with a Discord activity that you can test, yourself. Making it available to others is step 2: keep an eye out for a post on that.

There are lots of "frameworks" out there for building Discord activities, most of which are all about "use React!" and "have this complicated build environment!" and "deploy a node.js server!", when all you actually need is an SPA web page, a JS library, a small PHP file, and that's it. No build step required, no deploying a node.js server, just host it in any web space that does PHP (i.e., all of them). Keep it simple, folks. Much nicer.