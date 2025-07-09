news
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review
GIMP 3.0.4 is out! As I reported earlier, the packagers were having trouble with the program, but put the appimage in the repo. I decided not to review it until their problems were resolved. My preference only. With the release of version 3.0.4, we have it in the repo rather than an appimage, and I can review some of the new features and fixes. I used the following sites in my exploration: librearts.org, the GIMP Manual, and creativeblog.com.
New Welcome Screen
GIMP has always opened onto your program window, ready to start a project, or onto whatever you opened to work on. Now it has a welcome screen consisting of five tabs:
Welcome has the splash screen (ours is one for PCLOS) and several helpful links.
Personalize has some of the basic edits for appearance, so you can get started right away.
Contribute has links to help you contribute to development.
Create has a list of your recent projects, a “Create New Image” button and an “Open Existing Image” button. It also has a checkbox at the bottom to turn off the welcome screen if desired.
Release Notes lists some of the new features, with a “flash” effect on some that will show you where they are (not included below).