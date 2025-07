GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting xon-based (proposal 324) flow control and multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

The Internet can often feel invisible and intangible—even the power lines on nearly every street can start to feel invisible because we are so used to seeing them!

MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.

Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.

ADLINK Technology has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers designed for edge computing and industrial applications. The SBC35-MTL and SBC35-ASL, launched this week, offer DDR5 memory support, dual RJ45 ports, and a fanless design.

GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review

GIMP 3.0.4 is out! As I reported earlier, the packagers were having trouble with the program, but put the appimage in the repo. I decided not to review it until their problems were resolved. My preference only. With the release of version 3.0.4, we have it in the repo rather than an appimage, and I can review some of the new features and fixes. I used the following sites in my exploration: librearts.org, the GIMP Manual, and creativeblog.com.

New Welcome Screen

GIMP has always opened onto your program window, ready to start a project, or onto whatever you opened to work on. Now it has a welcome screen consisting of five tabs:

Welcome has the splash screen (ours is one for PCLOS) and several helpful links.

Personalize has some of the basic edits for appearance, so you can get started right away.

Contribute has links to help you contribute to development.

Create has a list of your recent projects, a “Create New Image” button and an “Open Existing Image” button. It also has a checkbox at the bottom to turn off the welcome screen if desired.

Release Notes lists some of the new features, with a “flash” effect on some that will show you where they are (not included below).

