Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

A bill requiring Apple and Google to verify the age of users on their app stores is poised to become law in Texas, positioning the state at the center of a growing national debate over regulating smartphone use by children and teens, according to an article from FirstPost. Senate Bill 2420, which passed both chambers of the Texas legislature with a supermajority, now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature. The legislation would require app store operators to verify the age of a device user and, for those under 18, obtain parental consent before allowing app downloads or in-app purchases.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a data broker that collects and uses consumers’ personal data to help its paying corporate customers detect possible risk and fraud, has disclosed a data breach affecting more than 364,000 people, according to an article from TechCrunch. The company said in a filing with Maine’s attorney general that the breach, dating back to December 25, 2024, allowed a hacker to obtain consumers’ sensitive personal data from a third-party platform used by the company for software development. Jennifer Richman, a spokesperson for LexisNexis, told TechCrunch that an unknown hacker accessed the company’s GitHub account. The stolen data varies, but includes names, dates of birth, phone numbers, postal and email addresses, Social Security numbers, and driver license numbers.