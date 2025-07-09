news
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #504 - Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 available now at $4
Plus a brand new book and an award winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show Howdy, We'd like to introduce you to Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2: a pre-certified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio module that provides turnkey wireless connectivity for RP2040- and RP2350-based products. It's available now from Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers, priced at $4. The second edition of Simple Electronics with GPIO Zero, the latest book in our Essentials series, also hit the shelves this week.
The DIY Life ☛ Pironman 5 Max: A Feature-Packed Raspberry Pi 5 Case from SunFounder
SunFounder have returned with the latest iteration of their Pironman case. This time, it’s called the Pironman 5 Max, built specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5. This case brings a host of upgrades, including dual NVMe support, a sleek black aluminium body, and tinted acrylic panels.
CNX Software ☛ Kappa4310Rasp – A Modbus RTU HAT for Raspberry Pi based on IS4310 Slave stack chip
The Kappa4310Rasp is a Raspberry Pi-compatible Modbus RTU HAT designed to evaluate the IS4310 Modbus RTU Slave stack chip. This allows engineers to simulate sensor and actuator interactions using a push-button and RGB LED without requiring a custom board or soldering. The board features an RS-485 interface with two RJ45 connectors for daisy-chaining Modbus networks. The board communicates with the Raspberry Pi over I²C and supports 500 Holding Registers along with Function Codes 3 (Read Holding Registers), 6 (Write Single Register), and 16 (Write Multiple Registers). The HAT operates at 3.3V and includes jumpers to enable or disable onboard I²C pull-ups. Additional features include dedicated Tx/Rx indicator LEDs, a power LED, GPIO-connected RGB LEDs, and a push-button for real-time interaction.
Hackaday ☛ IR Point And Shoot Has A Raspberry Heart In A 35mm Body
Photography is great, but sometimes it can get boring just reusing the same wavelengths over and over again. There are other options, though and when [Malcolm Wilson] decided he wanted to explore them, he decided to build a (near) IR camera.