news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2025



Quoting: Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” - The Thunderbird Blog —

The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality. From all of us at the Thunderbird project, from MZLA staff and the Thunderbird Council to our global community of contributors, we’re excited to announce the latest Extended Support Release has arrived.

Eclipse not only builds on Thunderbird 128 “Nebula,” but also the recent features and improvements from the Monthly Release channel. This latest release transforms your email experience with adaptive dark messaging and improved visual controls. Enhanced features keep everyday email tasks light and effortless, while the streamlined new Account Hub ensures adding new accounts is a snap.