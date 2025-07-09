Windows TCO Tales

Tux Machines

How the Technical Community Runs the Internet

The Internet can often feel invisible and intangible—even the power lines on nearly every street can start to feel invisible because we are so used to seeing them!  

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

ADLINK 3.5” SBCs Accommodate Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) Processors

ADLINK Technology has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers designed for edge computing and industrial applications. The SBC35-MTL and SBC35-ASL, launched this week, offer DDR5 memory support, dual RJ45 ports, and a fanless design.

Collabora Advances Rust-for-Linux with New Tyr DRM Driver for Mali GPUs

Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.

PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing

MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.5 is released: Continued work on xon-based flow control, Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting xon-based (proposal 324) flow control and multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

GNOME 48.3 Adds Support for More Video/Audio Types in Nautilus’ Search Filter

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2025

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More
Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Debian Leftovers
Software: OCR, PhotoPrism, Blender, and syslog-ng
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO Tales
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install
When installing Linux for the first time
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
Trump T1 Phone Android OS vs. PureOS
As noted by Purism often in the past, Purism authors and maintains PureOS, which is a secure and privacy–respecting distribution of Debian GNU/Linux
Debian on Framework 12
For some time now I was looking for a device to replace my Thinkpad
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software/Collaboration Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Red Hat Official Site's Leftovers
Kernel: U-Boot v2025.07, Bootlin, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
today's howtos
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last
Android Leftovers
Here's what I like and dislike about Android's new Expressive design
Kdenlive 25.04.3 released
NanoPi R76S dual 2.5GbE SBC and router supports up to 16GB LPDDR5, M.2 WiFi module, HDMI 2.0 video output
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software tools
Ubuntu 25.10 release to mandate RVA23 profile, obsoleting most RISC-V hardware
That’s why for Linux and Android support, the RVA (RISC-V Application) profiles were created
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Wayland vs X11, AMD graphics, KDE neon, 4K and WebGL data
I didn't really have any idea how much time I was going to invest into actually testing and benchmarking Wayland and X11 performance
Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers
Android Leftovers
Android Auto just got a big Spotify upgrade – here's what's new
Two weeks of wayback
A poorly kept secret is that the X11 graphics stack is under-maintained as resources shift towards the maintenance of Wayland’s graphics stack instead
Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released
The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs
b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released
Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting
It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
How I bulletproof my Android phone against theft
openSUSE’s Agama 16 Installer Brings Wayland Support
openSUSE's new Agama installer v16 now boots with Wayland instead of X11 and offers a new minimal Rescue Mode
6 Alternative CLI Tools I Immediately Install on Linux
The standard utilities on Linux are boring
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
TravelerOS – Linux distribution built for USB drives
TravelerOS is a lightweight and stable Linux distribution based on Q4OS, which is Debian based
Wayland vs X11 on an Nvidia hybrid graphics laptop
Yo, remember when I did my Wayland vs X11 benchmarks on an AMD-powered machine
Tux Machines Happy to Hear PCLinuxOS is Coming Back [original]
Catastrophic event caused the sites to go offline with a lot of data destroyed
Programming Leftovers
Atlassian's "Clown Computing" Move and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Retro and Restoration (Also With GNU/Linux)
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Bug Threatens Disk Encryption (Bypass)
today's howtos
Linux 6.16-rc5
Proprietary Pushers: WSL, DAWs, Packet, and Let’s Encrypt
LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
When everyone talks about minimalist Linux distros
Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows
This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC
EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces
It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core
GamerCard is a gift card-sized, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-powered handheld console with a 4-inch color display
The GamerCard can run thousands of games from various classic systems through emulators available on OS images such as Recalbox
Free and Open Source Software
Review: GLF OS Omnislash Beta
Developed by a French-speaking community called Gaming Linux FR (GLF)
Kirigami Addons 1.9.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications
PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing
The platform ships with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and a lightweight LXQt desktop environment
Year two of freelancing
It was exactly two years ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.5, Linux 6.12.36, Linux 6.6.96, and Linux 6.1.143
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.5 kernel
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025
The 247th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 6th, 2025.