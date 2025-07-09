news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 463 – Tacos And TikTok
First up in the news: GNU/Linux hits 5%, Nintendo does what we feared, The orange baby eats a TACO, Steam prefers Proton to Native, Fedora might have killed Bazzite and a new Firefox release We also welcome Charles as a new co-host! In security and privacy: more password leakage by big tech And finally, the Feedback and a couple of suggestions
Instructionals/Technical
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: Five Years of Writing - Now What?
Okay, here’s the deal, I pushed my first post on Reimagined Doodle, Alias Command, five years ago on July 8th, 2020. Don’t think I ever mentioned that post started out as a Github Gist which I later transferred here seeking a more long-term home on an independent platform.
Games
PC Gamer ☛ 'There are no plans to drop support for SteamOS': The Finals devs commit to Steam Deck and Linux players despite new kernel-level anti-cheat
The Finals is getting kernel-level anti-cheat, but the developers at Embark Studios aren't using that as an excuse to abandon players on Steam Deck and Linux.
Embark Studios shared an announcement on Steam last week for Update 7.3 for The Finals, which included a major security change: "As mentioned in the 7.0 patch notes, a lot of cheats these days use a kernel-driver to read and write memory to gain an unfair advantage. This means that they run in a privileged mode in the Windows operating system, making it unlikely and in some cases impossible to detect via Anti-Cheat in the game client."
"The technical solution to combat this is kernel-driver Anti-Cheat. We believe that this is, and will be, a requirement for every competitive multiplayer game for the foreseeable future."
