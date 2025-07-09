news
today's howtos
-
Building MCP servers the easy way with Apache OpenServerless
How to build an MCP-compliant server using Apache OpenServerless and a custom MCP plugin.
-
Chris ☛ Financial Calculations in Emacs
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Amarok Music Player on Manjaro
Music lovers and GNU/Linux enthusiasts often seek the perfect audio player that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Amarok Music Player stands out as one of the most comprehensive and feature-rich music management applications available for GNU/Linux systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pandas on Fedora 42
Installing Pandas on Fedora 42 opens up powerful data analysis capabilities for developers and data scientists. Pandas stands as one of the most essential Python libraries for data manipulation, analysis, and visualization tasks. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution features, provides an excellent foundation for data science development environments.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on AlmaLinux 10. Brave Browser has emerged as a leading privacy-focused web browser that prioritizes user security while delivering exceptional performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on AlmaLinux 10
Self-hosting your photo and video collection has become increasingly important as privacy concerns grow and cloud storage costs escalate. Immich stands out as a powerful, open-source alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Photos and Fashion Company Apple iCloud, offering advanced features like machine learning-powered search, facial recognition, and automatic backup capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on AlmaLinux 10
Postman has become an indispensable tool for API development and testing, used by over 10 million developers and 500,000 companies worldwide. As a comprehensive platform for API collaboration, Postman simplifies the process of building, testing, and documenting APIs.
-