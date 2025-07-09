news
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE
Quoting: Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE - openSUSE News —
Contributors and community members are encouraged to celebrate the openSUSE Project’s 20th anniversary by sharing some of their favorite moments from the past two decades.
Over the years, it has grown into a global movement, powering desktops, servers and development environments across the open source world.
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history, we are collecting photos from across the globe that capture the spirit of the project from conferences and hackathons to community meetups, swag collections and personal milestones.
Members are encouraged to submit up to 20 images drop file. Submissions will be used in presentations showcasing the 20th anniversary and shared amongst members of the community.
People are encouraged to celebrate something in their town or locally and share their photos to news and presentations.
Community members are encouraged to present the 20-year history of the project at conferences and summits. A presentation using the images will be made available on the openSUSE Wiki.