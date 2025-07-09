news
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting, though it's less so when you pick the right distribution. And while tons of distros might make you feel at home on Linux right from the get-go, Linux Mint is the best one.
The first difference you'll notice when switching to Linux Mint is far better performance, at least when navigating the OS. Linux Mint runs faster than Windows in almost every scenario; the significantly less overhead on your system hardware means you've got more room to run resource-heavy programs, leading to an overall boost in performance.