today's howtos
Remy Van Elst ☛ My First PCB: Relay AND gate
This is the result of my first attempt at learning KiCad during the Christmas break. I love the sound of a relay, so trying out these relay logic gates from the Usagi video and the information here on the MERCIA relay computer on a breadboard was fun, but a bit messy. No transistors or modern components, just relays, push buttons, resistors and LED's to show output. I've always wanted to make my own PCB. These simple relay logic gates are perfect to try out KiCad and actual PCB design, having never done that before. This short post shows you my first PCB, with all the beginner mistakes included.
Darren Goossens ☛ Making a PDF greyscale (or grayscale, depending on where you are)
I bet PDFtk or GS can do it.
Dan Langille ☛ Way too many snapshots
In this post, we have:
• FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE-p5
• r730-03
• Lots of boring repetitive sections, so skip over that to find what you need
This article was written over a couple of days.
Linux Capable ☛ Linux sed Command (Find and Replace Strings in Files)
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10 can be an excellent server or desktop environment for both production workloads and personal multimedia projects. When paired with Kodi, an open-source media center known for its powerful content playback features, you can transform your GNU/Linux system into a versatile entertainment hub.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GDB on Fedora 41
Debugging is an essential step in any software development cycle. When working on Fedora 41, you have access to one of the most widely used debugging tools: the GNU Debugger (GDB).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Proxy Manager on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Nginx Proxy Manager offers an accessible and user-friendly approach to handling reverse proxies. Many administrators favor this solution for its clean web-based interface, SSL certificate management, and comprehensive features. On Rocky GNU/Linux 9, it integrates smoothly thanks to Docker and Docker Compose, allowing flexible configuration of proxy hosts without deep knowledge of traditional Nginx files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHPList on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PHPList is a robust, open-source mailing list management solution designed to efficiently handle email campaigns and newsletters. Its flexibility allows users to manage and send mailings to large groups of recipients without worrying about server overhead or complex setups.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MEAN Stack on Debian 12
The MEAN Stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, Angular, and Node.js. It is a popular choice among developers who want to rapidly prototype and build dynamic applications. This open-source combination of technologies covers every layer needed for modern web and mobile development, from the database to the front-end framework.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on Linux Mint 22
Shadowsocks is designed to provide a secure and lightweight proxy solution for users who need reliable access to the internet. It employs strong encryption to maintain user privacy and works effectively when traffic must be hidden from prying eyes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VNC Server on CentOS Stream 10
Remote desktop access is essential for many administrators and users who need a graphical user interface for tasks on GNU/Linux servers. VNC (Virtual Network Computing) allows individuals to log in from anywhere and manage systems with ease.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Consul Server on AlmaLinux 9
Consul is a modern platform for service discovery that allows you to register services via DNS and HTTP interface. It also offers a Service mesh feature that enables secure connections via TLS and provides authorization between services.