posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2025



Quoting: Is Manjaro ARM dead? —

The last round of release images for all the major platforms Manjaro ARM supports was done in February 2023, release version 23.02. And I have heard that most of them break the installation after the first update.

The only images I have seen that has had any kind of new release since I left, are the Pinephone based ones. But they are still considered Beta (after 4 years!).