AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers

As we shared with you in December, AlmaLinux has released a beta version of its upcoming AlmaLinux 10. This beta offers a sneak peek at the features we can expect in the future release and is designed with testers in mind.

In light of this, thanks to the ELevate project, you can now perform an in-place upgrade from Alma 9 to 10 beta, a feature that became available just a few days ago.