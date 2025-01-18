AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ ELevate Opens AlmaLinux 9 to 10 Beta Upgrade Path
As we shared with you in December, AlmaLinux has released a beta version of its upcoming AlmaLinux 10. This beta offers a sneak peek at the features we can expect in the future release and is designed with testers in mind.
In light of this, thanks to the ELevate project, you can now perform an in-place upgrade from Alma 9 to 10 beta, a feature that became available just a few days ago.
Copr: Log Detective can now explain build log failures
Weâ€™re thrilled to announce the new functionality of Log Detective. The service can now explain in detail a build log of your choice. Click on logdetective.com/explain, paste a link to your log, wait one minute and you should see a description of important lines with the overall explanation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Registration for Red Hat Summit and AnsibleFest 2025 now open
Every year we bring together thousands of customers, partners, open source community members and technology industry leaders from around the world for a high-energy week of innovation, education and collaboration.
Red Hat Official ☛ Automation in 2025: 10 articles to read now [Ed: At least they say "Automation" and not "Hey Hi" (AI)]
In this article, author Cindy Russell references a recent IDC study commissioned by Red Hat, which revealed that “organizations using Ansible Automation Platform have seen a 668% 3-year return on investment (ROI).” Ansible Automation Platform helps improve operational efficiencies, business agility and application quality while reducing outages. Automation has truly become mission-critical for organizations dealing with the complexities of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, AI applications and edge devices.