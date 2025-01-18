today's howtos
Installing Signal desktop Messenger app on GNU/Linux Mint
Signal Desktop is a good alternative for those who want to switch from WhatsApp. It is popular among users who worry about privacy because Signal provides high-level encryption, privacy features, and an independent structure as a non-profit organization operated by a foundation — not a large tech company.
TecMint ☛ Beginner’s Guide to Setting Up AI Development Environment on Linux
Whether you’re a complete beginner or have some experience, this guide will walk you through installing the essential tools you need to get started on Debian-based systems.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Systemd Hardening and Sending Mail
A feature of systemd is the ability to reduce the access that daemons have to the system. The restrictions include access to certain directories, system calls, capabilities, and more. The systemd.exec(5) man page describes them all [1]. To see an overview of the security of daemons run “systemd-analyze security” and to get details of one particular daemon run a command like “systemd-analyze security mon.service”.
I created a Debian wiki page for a systemd-analyze security goal [2]. At this time release goals aren’t a serious thing for Debian so this won’t result in release critical bug reports, but it is still something we can aim for.
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Command line tools to process templates
I’ve always been a fan of template engines that work with text files, mainly to work with static site generators, but also to generate code, configuration files, and other text-based files.
For my own web projects I used to go with Jinja2, as all my projects were written in Python, while for static web sites I used the template engines included with the tools I was using, i.e. Liquid with Jekyll and Go Templates (based on the text/template and the html/template go packages) for Hugo.
Setup KDE Plasma 6.4 DEV on openSUSE Tumbleweed (VENV)
After standard openSUSE Tumbleweed KDE Plasma 6.2.5 deployment add extra repos