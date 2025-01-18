A feature of systemd is the ability to reduce the access that daemons have to the system. The restrictions include access to certain directories, system calls, capabilities, and more. The systemd.exec(5) man page describes them all [1]. To see an overview of the security of daemons run “systemd-analyze security” and to get details of one particular daemon run a command like “systemd-analyze security mon.service”.

I created a Debian wiki page for a systemd-analyze security goal [2]. At this time release goals aren’t a serious thing for Debian so this won’t result in release critical bug reports, but it is still something we can aim for.