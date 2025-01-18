Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor
The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial Introduces 4X4 BOX AI300 Series with AMD Ryzen AI Processors
ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ RISC-V Based Milk-V Oasis Gets Canceled and Refunds Are Issued to Supporters
The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025
At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.
-
Adafruit ☛ Getting Started with Zephyr on Linux #AdafruitPlayground #Zephyr #Linux
Sam Blenny has created a new Adafruit Playground Note for folks interested in learning about the microcontroller real-time operating system Zephyr.
The first section shows, step by step, how to work through the Zephyr Getting Started Guide to install Zephyr on Linux, build the hello world sample, and run it on an Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S3.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Linux Will Power Nvidia Project DIGITS, the AI Supercomputer on Your Desk
Artificial intelligence has rapidly become one of the most talked-about things of the 21st century, managing to disrupt many industries ranging from healthcare, entertainment, finance, and even changing the way we interact with technology.
When I think about this, only one organization comes to mind: NVIDIA. Their investments in AI were earlier than those of other big names, but the returns they have generated since have been nothing short of remarkable, propelling them to eye-watering evaluations.
At the recent CES event, they unveiled a new AI supercomputer that fits on a desk and runs on powerful hardware with a Linux-powered operating system making it all happen.