Linux Devices and Open Hardware
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Upcoming JF35 MTU1 Low Profile 3.5″ Motherboard with Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra Processors and Dual 2.5GbE LAN
This motherboard features the Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 5 125U processors, formerly known as Meteor Lake-U, with a TDP of 15W. These processors incorporate Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling efficient multimedia processing alongside general computing tasks.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Cost-Efficient PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL OSHW Boards Now Available for Pre-Order
Olimex has announced that the highly anticipated PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware boards are now available for pre-order, with shipments starting on January 17, 2025. These boards expand on the Raspberry Pi PICO2, offering increased GPIO availability and improved memory configurations for enhanced development flexibility.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker builds Raspberry Pi jukebox and loads it full of custom music
Siuengr has built a jukebox from scratch using a Raspberry Pi as the main board and loaded it full of his favorite music.
-
Hackaday ☛ Comparing Ways To Add Threads To Your 3D Prints
Adding threads to your 3D prints is a life-changing feature, but obviously there are a lot of trade-offs and considerations when deciding on how to go about this exactly. Between self-tapping screws, printed threads, heat inserts and a dozen other options it can be tough to decide what to go with. In a recent video [Thomas Sanladerer] runs through a few of these options, including some less common ones, and what he personally thinks of them.