GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Jon Chiappetta: I forgot to post, happy new year!
I’ve been trying to get things in order before the end of last year and into this new year of 2025 so I can try to lessen any worries that might come up. I was doing a complete re-write of the core network-wide proxy-service and this time I have also tried to write it in both Python and C so the code bases so mostly match and line up with each other.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
David Revoy ☛ Krita brushes 2025-01 bundle - David Revoy
I'm starting the year with an update of my previous brush bundle: it was starting to feel a bit outdated compared to what I'm actually using. Even though it looks mostly the same, under the hood all brushes got a lot of improvements.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Michał Sapka ☛ CrysBuilder, the static site builder
There comes a day in every man’s (or a woman’s!1) life when writing custom static site builder is only thing going forward. Hugo served me well for years, but the site is now too big for it. 6k subpages means fans party hard and dozens of seconds of build time. But I also great huge distaste for it due constant changes. I dread every update, as the list of warnings may grow at any random point. I also hate Go’s templating system as it’s extremely annoying to do some cool things that are not provided by Hugo’s out of the box.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
SICP ☛ In which things are not known
In the last episode—Is software engineering a thing?—I (apparently controversially) suggested that software is the reification of thought, and that software engineering is thus the art of reifying thought, and that thus there can’t be any single one-size-fits-all software engineering [...]
-
Rlang ☛ {SLmetrics}: scalable and memory efficient AI/ML performance evaluation in R
On December 3rd, 2024, a post about the release of {SLmetrics} was published. Today, January 11th, 2025, version 0.3-1 has been released and comes with many new features. Among these are weighted classification and regression metrics, OpenMP support and a wide array of new evaluation metrics.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ JavaScript hashing speed comparison: MD5 versus SHA-256
Hashing algorithms convert input data into a fixed-size string of characters, known as a hash value or digest. These algorithms are one-way functions, meaning the original data cannot be feasibly retrieved from the hash, which makes them useful for data integrity, password storage, and digital signatures.
-
-