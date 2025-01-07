today's howtos
-
Net2 ☛ How to resolve WiFi Issues on Ubuntu 24.04
Have WiFi troubles on your Ubuntu 24.04 system? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. WiFi problems can be incredibly disruptive, especially when you rely on a solid connection for work or leisure.
-
How to Make Surveillance Giant Google Home Announcements from Smarttthings
In this article we will discuss a simple way to make your Surveillance Giant Google Home speakers or displays announce anything you want from a Smartthings device action.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Run a Command That Requires sudo via SSH
Sudo via SSH lets you run admin commands on a remote server with elevated privileges. Learn the commands with this concise guide.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Import and Export Firefox History
This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.
-
Arco Linux ☛ How to download and install a kernel from Chaotic-aur repo with a script
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AbanteCart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AbanteCart is a free, open-source eCommerce platform designed with flexibility and security in mind. It leverages PHP and a user-friendly interface to streamline the creation of online stores and shopping carts. Whether aiming to sell digital or tangible products, AbanteCart provides a robust framework to support small to medium-sized businesses and beyond.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Backdrop CMS is a powerful, user-friendly content management system that offers a balance between the simplicity of WordPress and the flexibility of Drupal.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9 is a popular enterprise-level GNU/Linux distribution well known for its stability, security, and reliability. It typically arrives with a default GNOME desktop environment, which offers a sleek visual appearance and intuitive configuration tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Debian 12
Linkwarden is an open-source, self-hosted bookmark manager designed to help organize, archive, and share web content efficiently. It is particularly useful for individuals or teams who want full control over their bookmarked resources and need features like collaborative bookmarking, screenshot generation, and PDF archiving.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redmine on AlmaLinux 9
Redmine is a powerful project management tool that provides support for various project management methodologies, including Agile and Scrum. It is highly customizable, allowing users to manage multiple projects while tracking issues, time, and resources effectively. Installing Redmine on AlmaLinux 9 can enhance your project management capabilities significantly.
-
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-03 [Older] How to install Firestorm Viewer - Open Simulator on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-03 [Older] How to install Godot game engine on Deepin 23
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-03 [Older] How to install Musescore 4.4.3 on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-30 [Older] How to install the Jagex launcher on Deepin 23
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-30 [Older] How to install Voxel Paint on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-29 [Older] How to install FreeOffice on Deepin 23