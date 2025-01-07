Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Perspectives

The Hugo static site generator is the first one I want to call out. I’ve bounced around almost a dozen CMSs here since 2004, but I’ve been on Hugo since 2016.

I first moved to Hugo from Jekyll when the latter was taking upwards of half an hour to render the site. Hugo takes less than twenty seconds to generate almost ten thousand posts, hundreds of podcasts, archives for thousands of tags, and some truly ghastly theme code that I’ve hacked together over many years.