Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Record ☛ School districts in Maine, Tennessee respond to holiday cyberattacks | The Record from Recorded Future News
At least two U.S. school districts suffered from cyberattacks over the Christmas and New Years holidays, continuing an annual trend of hackers targeting K-12 schools and colleges during periods when IT staffing is at its lowest.
South Portland Public Schools in Maine said it was forced to take its network down on Sunday after a cyberattack was discovered over the weekend.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Rethinking cybersecurity in government: Prioritizing recovery and resilience
The relentless march of cyber threats in government IT continues to challenge even the most fortified systems. As federal agencies pour billions into cybersecurity each year, they would expect to see a proportional decrease in successful attacks. Yet the contrary is true: cyber incidents are rising. Why is this happening, and what needs to change? It’s time to shift the conversation from an obsession with prevention to a strategic focus on cyber recovery.
The stark reality is that traditional cybersecurity strategies centered on preventing attacks are insufficient. While agencies implement comprehensive security infrastructures, reinforcing their networks with tools and techniques to block threats, they need to think beyond stopping breaches and more about recovering from them.