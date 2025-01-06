today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
Audiocasts/Shows
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Perilously Pontificated Predictions | LINUX Unplugged 596
We make our big GNU/Linux predictions for 2025, but first, we score how we did for 2024.
Applications
-
Linux Links ☛ getparty – HTTP download manager with multi-parts
getparty is free and open source software written in Go.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
Sean Conner ☛ It's still cargo cult computer security
As you said youself: “I do not trust programmers (nor myself) to not write errors, so look to pledge and unveil by default, especially for ‘runs anything, accesses remote content’ browser code.” What am I to make of this, except for “Oh, all I have to do is add pledge() and unveil() to my program, and then it'll be safe to execute!”
In my opinion, banging on the pledge() drum doesn't help educate programmers on potential problems. It doesn't help programmers to write code to be anal when dealing with input. It doesn't help programmers to think about potential exploits. It just punts the problem with magic pixie dust that will solve all the problems.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/01/05
Happy new year! I have some history gems in here – not archival material but people that made history, speaking again, now. A TI-99 programmer resurfaces. (via Paul Ivanov, thanks) Fall 2024 FreeBSD Summit – The History of the BSD Daemon.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Fedora
Luigi Votta: What to do?!
What think you sholuld/would do?
What idea would you realize in the OPEN-SOURCE Project and in Fedora in particular?
What do you think about your FUTURE LIFE?
What do do you think about Elon MUSK?
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: ads.txt for a site with no ads
This site does not have programmatic ads on it.
But just in case, since there’s a lot of malarkey in the online advertising business, I’m putting up this file to let the advertisers know that if someone sold you an ad and claimed it ran on here, you got burned.
That’s the ads.txt file for this site. The format is defined in a specification from the IAB Tech Lab (PDF). The important part is the last line. The placeholder is how you tell the tools that are supposed to be checking this stuff that you don’t have ads.
In other news, selling info on US citizens to North Korean murder robots is illegal now so we’ve got that going for us which is nice. See Justice Department Issues Final Rule Addressing Threat Posed by Foreign Adversaries’ Access to Americans’ Sensitive Personal Data
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Adam Newbold ☛ Everything is a web page
Prolific bloggers and webpage-makers often have a tendency toward thinking about their content in very specific ways. This is a static web page, but that is a blog post. One is like a piece of furniture, and the other might be more like a magazine. One is something you’d only ever see in a web browser, and the other will show up in someone’s feed reader. Two different things, right?
Education
NYC BUG ☛ NYC*BUG
A section of the FreeBSD Handbook comes to life as Jim Brown covers QEMU. This talk will cover how QE MU fits into the open source world, host architechtures, and OSes, and how it fits into the *BSDs.
