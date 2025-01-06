today's leftovers

As you said youself: “I do not trust programmers (nor myself) to not write errors, so look to pledge and unveil by default, especially for ‘runs anything, accesses remote content’ browser code.” What am I to make of this, except for “Oh, all I have to do is add pledge() and unveil() to my program, and then it'll be safe to execute!”

In my opinion, banging on the pledge() drum doesn't help educate programmers on potential problems. It doesn't help programmers to write code to be anal when dealing with input. It doesn't help programmers to think about potential exploits. It just punts the problem with magic pixie dust that will solve all the problems.