How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 06, 2025



Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

Canonical promised a while ago that new Ubuntu releases would ship with the latest and greatest Linux kernel. But they didn’t promise to also upgrade that default kernel to newer versions during the supported period of the respective Ubuntu release. I know this is very frustrating for many of you out there as other distributions like Fedora Linux (and others) offer their users newer kernels. So why not install Linux kernel 6.12?

