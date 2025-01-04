Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox 0110 Explores MIDI and Synth Technology with Raspberry Pi Pico 2
HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SeeedStudio Unveils XIAO Plus Series with Expanded IO and Enhanced Connectivity
Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.
-
Wired ☛ Facebook and Instagram Ads Push Gun Silencers Disguised as Car Parts
Thousands of ads on Facebook and Instagram have promoted “fuel filters” using videos demonstrating how they can be easily modified into gun silencers—a process that, without federal approval, could lead to felony charges. Despite Meta’s policies banning ads for silencers on the company’s social networks, the promotions have persisted for years, driven by what appears to be a single network of more than 100 Facebook pages marketing “fuel filters” that can be easily turned into gun silencers, WIRED has found. The devices sell for as little as $50.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker uses Raspberry Pi 5 and Pico to power this multi-sensor project
According to Gutjahr, this device is essentially a sensor array that can be used to gather a wide variety of information including depth measurements, thermal and even RGB data. It relies on a handful of sensors that are connected to a Raspberry Pi 5 and is even fitted with a Raspberry Pi Pico to help pro-process the thermal camera.
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, December 2024
This one should be a cakewalk, and I’m mostly sharing it because I had trouble searching for a recent example at an image quality sufficient to make out most of the part numbers. Maybe this can help someone else in a similar fix!
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware, November 2024
The Ware for November 2024 is the NLP-16A by cherry-takuan. It’s a bespoke 16-bit CPU made entirely from 74HC00 NAND gates.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024 in Retrosparktive
In this week's "Look Back at 2024" post, we're taking a moment to celebrate the highlights. Join us as we revisit our most popular product releases, delve into the blog posts and tutorials that sparked the most interest, and relive the captivating moments captured in our videos. Whether you're a seasoned engineer, a curious beginner, or simply someone who appreciates the magic of electronics, we invite you to reminisce with us and discover something new along the way.