Wine 10.0-rc4 and Games
WINE
Wine 10.0-rc4
The Wine development release 10.0-rc4 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.0/wine-10.0-rc4.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
Games
Forbes ☛ Atari Crashes The 2025 Handheld Gaming Party
Atari is entering 2025's crowded handheld gaming arena with its own contender. Meet the Gamestation Go, an intriguing device aimed squarely at retro enthusiasts.
[Old] Superkuh ☛ IdleRPG accessory scripts for map generation without PHP
IdleRPG is a game for internet relay chat where people join a channel and depending on how long they "idle" there without talking their "character" gets experience and levels. I've played the EsperNet idlerpg for 20+ years but this spring an esper staff member went missing and the network almost died. The chaos caused the idlerpg bot owner to stop running it but they did offer the database and config so others could run it. I now have it going on a VPS, hopefully for another decade or two.
Techdirt ☛ Will Bethesda’s Tradition Of Supporting Fan-Game Mods Continue Under Microsoft’s Ownership?
Bethesda, for any other faults you might find with the company, has built a reputation for itself as a gaming publisher that is not just tolerant of its modding community, but one which embraces that community. While not every attempt at this by Bethesda has been a hit, we’ve seen the company’s embrace of its fan-modders in the form of building an economy around mods, allowing mods for past games that do nothing other than obliterate the title screen crawl for the company’s Creation Club, and even went so far as to hire some of the modders who worked on the fan-made Fallout: London mod, a total conversion of Fallout 4 to take place in a UK setting.
Herman Õunapuu ☛ My very first Dungeons and Dragons campaign :: ./techtipsy
In December 2024, I did something that I had never done before: I participated in a short (~6 hours) Dungeons and Dragons campaign.
It was the nerdiest thing ever, and I loved it!
Nico Cartron ☛ The games I played on the Nintendo N64
Following my post about 10 games to know me, I decided it would be fun to list the games I played on each platform - not necessarily giving a lot of details on each and every game, but as a mean to remind myself of the games I liked.
