Wine 10.0-rc4 and Games

The Wine development release 10.0-rc4 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.0/wine-10.0-rc4.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

