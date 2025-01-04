Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web

In a comment on my entry on why the modern web is why web browsers can't have nice things, superkuh wrote in part:

"In the past it was seen as crazy to open every executable file someone might send you over the [Internet] (be it email, ftp, web, or whatever). But sometime in the 2010s it became not only acceptable, but standard practice to automatically run every executable sent to you by any random endpoint on the [Internet]."

For 'every executable' you should read 'every piece of JavaScript', which is executable code that is run by your browser as a free and relatively unlimited service provided to every web page you visit. The dominant thing restraining the executables that web pages send you is the limited APIs that browsers provide, which is why they provide such limited APIs. This comment sparked a chain of thoughts that led to a thesis.