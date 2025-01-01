Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025



I cannot remember a time when I didn’t use GIMP.

[...]

If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want. Non-destructive editing makes it possible to edit an image without permanently changing the original.

Think about that. You could open an image, make a ton of changes to it, and instantly revert back to the original. There is no longer the need to undo changes one at a time, hoping the edit history goes back far enough. Instead, non-destructive editing removes zero data from the original image, so it’s always there with no degradation.

Read on