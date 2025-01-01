The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.

While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.