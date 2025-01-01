This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.
The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.
The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.
Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.
While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!