posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024



Quoting: Why Arch Isn't My Daily Driver, but I Use It Anyway —

If Arch is so great, you might wonder why I don't use it as my daily driver? There are a few reasons for that.

One is that there's a lot more administration involved with Arch than with other systems that take care of the housekeeping tasks for me. GRUB decided to change how it works a couple of years ago. Arch issued a bulletin advising users to re-run GRUB every time a new version was installed. I would have to monitor pacman for every time grub did so and then re-run GRUB, if I remembered to do so, or risk an unbootable system. To get around this, I ultimately wrote a shell script.