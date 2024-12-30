posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024



Quoting: Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It's More than Exciting —

I owe you an apology! I have no idea how this gem has stayed under my radar until now. Maybe I’m just getting old. I’m talking about the newly rising rolling-release star, Chimera Linux.

So, if you’re like me and haven’t heard of it until now (shame on me), there’s a reason—the project was launched in mid-2021 but still doesn’t have a stable release. It only recently entered its beta phase.

Now, let me introduce it, highlighting its most important features, which are not few. Because here we are talking about a rather unique beast. Here’s what I mean.