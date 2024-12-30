EndeavourOS Neo Provides a Stylish Route to Arch Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024



Arch Linux has a reputation for being a real pain to install. If you want the OG Arch Linux — self-described as “a simple lightweight distribution” — you’ll need to either configure a text file or use a script, as there is no traditional installer on most modern Linux distributions.

Because of that, Arch Linux is rarely considered an option for users with little to no experience with the open source operating system.

That’s okay because there are plenty of variations on the Arch theme that make it considerably easier to install the OS while remaining very much Arch at heart.

One such distribution is called EndeavourOS. Although this take on Arch isn’t the oldest around (first released in May 2019), it’s one of my favorite options for getting an incredibly stable desktop operating system.