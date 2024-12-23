OpenShot 3.3 Pre-Release Introduces Fresh UI and Performance Boosts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024



OpenShot has just introduced a pre-release version, 3.3, bringing many improvements. Notably, the software now features a brand-new default theme called “Cosmic Dusk,” which revamps OpenShot’s appearance to offer a sleek and contemporary feel.

Moreover, ripple editing sees comprehensive refinements, making it even simpler to perform precise cut-and-slice operations. One standout development involves automatic playhead alignment following ripple slice operations—ensuring editors stay completely in sync with their project’s timing.

Additionally, users can ripple slice across multiple layers, allowing them to slice and rearrange clips from different timeline tracks simultaneously. In effect, these upgrades minimize the risk of losing sync when making rapid-fire edits.