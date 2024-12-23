9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 23, 2024



This week was slow in Linux news and releases as we approach the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Yet, we got major releases of the Darktable and OpenShot applications, and new ISO snapshots of the CachyOS, Fedora Asahi Remix, Grml, IPFire, Kali Linux, and PorteuX distributions.

On top of that, System76 announced an updated Pangolin laptop and the LibreOffice 24.8 office suite received a new update with more bug fixes. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 22nd, 2024.

