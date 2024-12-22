posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2024



Quoting: 8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2024 Edition —

Now that 2024 is coming to an end, I feel it was a promising year for Linux and open source, with exciting updates, and interesting developments to look out for in 2025.

But, what were the most significant stories of 2024?

Whether you have had a busy year or just missed the updates, I shall make sure that you get a quick recap of everything important that happened this year.

Let's go!