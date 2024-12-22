posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2024



Quoting: Elive 3.8.46 released - Elive Linux —

Our Christmas Gift: After years of waiting for the New Enlightenment desktop E26 in Elive, we have finally started the development and this is the first version that includes it! The desktop is not yet fully ready, it still lacks some integrations with the OS, correct designs, and there are some instabilities in the desktop, but you can already start playing with it! :) However, this should not be a concern, as E16 is still included as the stable option, featuring years of development being integrated correctly in Elive makes it the perfect stable choice for your daily work! This new version includes also...