OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 22, 2024



Highlights of OpenShot 3.3 include Cosmic Dusk as the default theme for a modern and stylish look, a Wayland-compatible color picker that allows color picking only from the OpenShot main window, customizable audio buffer size in preferences for optimal playback, and a Recovery menu for recovering previous auto-saved files.

This release also brings comprehensive Ripple editing improvements like playhead alignment, multi-selection across different layers for slicing, delete optimizations, ripple selection, a keyboard shortcut for quick ripple deletion, and UI focus.

