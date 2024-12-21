CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 21, 2024



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS release for December 2024 enables AutoFDO (Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization) for the default linux-cachyos kernel on all supported architectures for a slight performance boost.

The CachyOS release for December 2024 also replaces the default OpenCL driver in the Mesa graphics stack with RustiCL for better performance and improved compatibility, adopts scx_loader for the management of the sched-ext scheduler in the kernel-manager for seamless switching between schedulers, and enables Bluetooth support.

