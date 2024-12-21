Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 21, 2024



Darktable 5.0 brings major UI/UX improvements like camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models to more closely approximate the out-of-camera JPEG rendition, an optional splash screen showing startup progress, a high-contrast theme with bright white text on a dark gray background, more new-user hints on an empty Lighttable, and a global preference to swap the left and right side panels in the darkroom view.

It also introduces drag-and-drop utility module headers to reposition them across the left and right panels for the Lighttable), as well as vertically for all views, and improves the drag-and-drop of processing modules in the darkroom right panel. Moreover, Darktable now allows users to select the utility modules they want to be displayed on the panels in the different views.

