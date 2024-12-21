today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
MWL ☛ BSDCan 2025 Chair’s Entirely Personal Comments on the Con Mask Policy
Yes, we discussed this in the organizing committee. Nothing has changed since last year. And yes, some of the new covid treatments give hope for a better future. Degreed scientists have performed large amounts of actual research.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ New Package Management Tool Debuts
Designed as a standalone GUI, the software package offers a lightweight, intuitive alternative to traditional tools like YaST for users of openSUSE distributions.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ CERN PGDay 2025: Schedule Published
We are pleased to announce that the schedule for CERN PGDay 2025 has been published. The conference will take place on Friday, 17 January 2025 at CERN in Meyrin, near Geneva, Switzerland.
The Programme Committee has been able to put together an attractive programme of a single track with six sessions in English. We thank all those who submitted a proposal during the CfS.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Silicon Angle ☛ Overture makes its open-source transportation dataset generally available
The Overture Maps Foundation, a consortium backed by several major tech firms, today made its transportation dataset generally available. The dataset contains information about more than 53 million miles of roads worldwide. The consortium envisions companies using it to power ride-sharing apps, logistics software, navigation tools and a range of other services.
