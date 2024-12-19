Gadgets and Hardware: Zephyr, Jetson, and More

In a session at Open Source Summit Europe (OSSEU) back in September, Alex Bucknall gave an overview of a camera "trap"—a device to capture images in a non-intrusive way—that he helped develop which is being used to monitor seagrass. He works for the Arribada Initiative, which is a non-profit organization focused on creating open-source technology for studying wildlife and ecosystems. The camera system uses the Zephyr realtime operating system (RTOS) on an open platform that is designed to be inexpensive and usable for multiple applications.

He began with a brief mention of some of the kinds of projects that the Arribada Initiative has helped build over the years. That includes projects all over the world such as satellite transmitters mounted on the backs of tortoises, thermal-imaging traps for monitoring pangolins in Cameroon, suction tags for tracking manta rays in a non-intrusive way, and penguin colony nest cameras in Antarctica.