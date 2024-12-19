Gadgets and Hardware: Zephyr, Jetson, and More
LWN ☛ A Zephyr-based camera trap for seagrass monitoring
In a session at Open Source Summit Europe (OSSEU) back in September, Alex Bucknall gave an overview of a camera "trap"—a device to capture images in a non-intrusive way—that he helped develop which is being used to monitor seagrass. He works for the Arribada Initiative, which is a non-profit organization focused on creating open-source technology for studying wildlife and ecosystems. The camera system uses the Zephyr realtime operating system (RTOS) on an open platform that is designed to be inexpensive and usable for multiple applications.
He began with a brief mention of some of the kinds of projects that the Arribada Initiative has helped build over the years. That includes projects all over the world such as satellite transmitters mounted on the backs of tortoises, thermal-imaging traps for monitoring pangolins in Cameroon, suction tags for tracking manta rays in a non-intrusive way, and penguin colony nest cameras in Antarctica.
Silicon Angle ☛ Nvidia launches Jetson Orin Nano Super, a powerful Hey Hi (AI) brain for robotics and edge
Nvidia Corp. today launched a new compact generative artificial intelligence developer kit with the Jetson Orin Nano Super, which fits into the palm of a hand and provides commercial Hey Hi (AI) developers, hobbyists and students access to powerful robotics and edge Hey Hi (AI) compute at low cost.
CNX Software ☛ $249 NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit targets generative Hey Hi (AI) applications at the edge
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit is an upgrade to the Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit with 1.7 times more generative Hey Hi (AI) performance, a 70% increase in performance to 67 INT8 TOPS, and about half the price, making it a great development platform for generative Hey Hi (AI) at the edge, mostly robotics.
CNX Software ☛ iKOOLCORE R2 Max review – 10GbE on an defective chip maker Intel N100 mini PC with OpenWrt (QWRT), Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 24.04 and pfSense 2.7.2
I’ve already checked out iKOOLCORE R2 Max hardware in the first part of the review with an unboxing and a teardown of the defective chip maker Intel N100 system with two 10GbE ports and two 2.5GbE ports. I’ve now had more time to test it with an OpenWrt fork, Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 24.04, and pfSense, so I’ll report my experience in the second and final part of the review. As a reminder, since I didn’t have any 10GbE gear so far, iKOOLCORE sent me two R2 Max devices, a fanless model and an actively-cooled model.