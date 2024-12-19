Linux (Kernel) Development and 'Linux' Foundation Openwashing

The page structure sits at the core of the kernel's memory-management subsystem (for now), and a key part of that structure is its reference count, stored in refcount. The page reference count tells the kernel how many users a given page has and when it can be freed. That count is not needed for every page in the system, though. Matthew Wilcox has recently resurrected an old patch set that expands the concept of a "frozen" page — one that lacks a meaningful reference count — to the immediate benefit of the slab allocator but in the service of a longer-term goal as well.

The kernel is in the business of managing resources that are shared between multiple users. For example, anonymous (data) pages and file-backed pages can both be mapped into the address space of one or more processes; each mapping increases the relevant page's reference count, ensuring that the page stays around as long as it is needed. Reference counts can be a relatively efficient way to manage object lifecycles, but they are not free. Frequent reference-count changes can cause cache-line bouncing, and the atomic operations needed to change a reference count are relatively expensive. So there is value in not using a reference count when the opportunity arises.

In the case of the struct page reference count, its use is so deeply ingrained within the memory-management subsystem that it is maintained for almost all pages in the system — even those for which it is not needed. One case, in particular, is the slab allocator, which allocates groups of pages, splits them into smaller objects, and hands those objects out on request. A call to kmalloc() is the most common way to get memory from the slab allocator. Since it must track the status of each of the sub-objects contained within a page, the slab allocator knows whether the page as a whole is in use or not; it does not need a separate reference count for that purpose.