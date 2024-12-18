today's howtos
TecMint ☛ Innotop – MySQL Performance Monitor Tool for Linux
It provides a comprehensive set of features and options that help database administrators (DBAs) track various aspects of MySQL performance, troubleshoot issues, and optimize server configurations.
How to Install Zabbix Server on Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat)
Zabbix is an open-source enterprise-class monitoring software that tracks the performance and availability of servers, network devices, and applications in real-time. It uses a server-client model, where the central system needs the Zabbix server installed and the systems being monitored require the Zabbix agent.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install XFCE 4.20 in (X)Ubuntu 24.04 & 24.10 [For Testing Only]
For those who want to try out the new XFCE Desktop 4.20, XUbuntu developer team has made it into experimental PPA for (X)Ubuntu 24.04 and (X)Ubuntu 24.10. XFCE 4.20 is the new major release of the popular lightweight GNU/Linux desktop.