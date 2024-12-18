Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LibreOffice, mintCast, LF, openSUSE, and Wordpress
Document Foundation ☛ 24 more videos from the LibreOffice Conference 2024!
We’ve finished editing and uploading another batch of videos from our recent conference in Luxembourg. Now the playlist has a total of 51 videos and is almost entirely complete! (There are a couple more that we’re chasing up.) So, enjoy watching and learning about the technology and community behind the suite.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #22 – Sovereign Tech Agency’s Tara Tarakiyee and Funding Important Open Source Projects
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 451.5 – Serves You Right
In our Innards section: We talk “servers” and mintCast infrastructure
Bryan Lunduke ☛ openSUSE Unable to Find Board Candidates After Banning Conservatives
Over the last 2 years the famous GNU/Linux project has attacked and mass-banned non-Leftists. Now there's nobody left to run openSUSE.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Wordpress Contributors Must Now Agree That "Pineapple is Delicious on Pizza'
The Wordpress v. WP Engine legal battle just took a detour into... food.