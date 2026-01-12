original
Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years
11 days from now Richard M. Stallman will give a talk in Georgia.
"I hope you're doing well since we last spoke!" an organiser told me. "I wanted to thank you again for your continued coverage of the event on the site."
"We're looking forward to a big turn-out, we just got approved for publication on the campus wide calendar! So students/faculty from all departments will see the announcement via an email newsletter, and signs on TVs across campus."
There's more to come in the days to follow. █