btdu is a sampling disk usage profiler for btrfs. It works according to the following algorithm:

Pick a random point on the disk in use Find what is located at that point Add the path to the results Repeat the above steps indefinitely Though it works by taking random samples, it is “eventually” accurate.

It differs from classic analyzers through the following properties:

btdu starts showing results instantly. Though wildly inaccurate at first, they become progressively more accurate the longer btdu is allowed to run. btdu analyzes entire filesystems only. There is no way to analyze only a particular subdirectory or subvolume. btdu counts extents used by multiple files only once. (The shortest path is used when placing the sample in the tree for visualization.) By nature of its algorithm, btdu works correctly with compression and other btrfs filesystem features. Because it queries raw filesystem metadata, btdu requires root privileges to run.

This is free and open source software.