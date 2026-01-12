news
Free and Open Source Software
btdu - sampling disk usage profiler for btrfs - LinuxLinks
btdu is a sampling disk usage profiler for btrfs. It works according to the following algorithm:
Pick a random point on the disk in use Find what is located at that point Add the path to the results Repeat the above steps indefinitely Though it works by taking random samples, it is “eventually” accurate.
It differs from classic analyzers through the following properties:
btdu starts showing results instantly. Though wildly inaccurate at first, they become progressively more accurate the longer btdu is allowed to run. btdu analyzes entire filesystems only. There is no way to analyze only a particular subdirectory or subvolume. btdu counts extents used by multiple files only once. (The shortest path is used when placing the sample in the tree for visualization.) By nature of its algorithm, btdu works correctly with compression and other btrfs filesystem features. Because it queries raw filesystem metadata, btdu requires root privileges to run.
This is free and open source software.
Footfetch - system profiling tool - LinuxLinks
Footfetch is a CLI utility for viewing system information, but with a twist
This is free and open source software.
SwiftLint - enforce Swift style and conventions - LinuxLinks
SwiftLint is a tool to enforce Swift style and conventions, loosely based on the now archived GitHub Swift Style Guide.
SwiftLint enforces the style guide rules that are generally accepted by the Swift community.
This is free and open source software.
Katifetch - system information tool - LinuxLinks
Katifetch is a cross-platform system information tool (fetch) that displays system details alongside ASCII art.
It supports Linux, macOS, Windows, Android (Termux), Android TV and ChromeOS, and includes automatic detection for virtual machines, SteamOS and Bazzite.
Unlike traditional fetch tools, Katifetch focuses on identity and customization, offering distro- and edition-specific variants, themed outputs, and experimental modes such as a retro 2005-inspired experience.
This is free and open source software.
Yamtrack - self hosted media tracker - LinuxLinks
Yamtrack is a self hosted media tracker for movies, tv shows, anime, manga, video games and books.
This is free and open source software.