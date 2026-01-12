news
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
Quoting: One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update —
If you're a Windows 10 user who couldn't make the jump to Windows 11, or you're just getting tired of Microsoft's shenanigans lately, you can always give Linux a try. The good news is, there are so many Linux distros out there for you to try. The bad news is, there are so many Linux distros out there that you can get decision paralysis over which one to use.
There's no 'perfect' answer for which distro Windows users should try first, but one of the most highly-recommended ones is Linux Mint. It's simple, it's very Windows-like, and you can always use it as a staging ground to explore other distros if you feel like something is missing, albeit there's nothing wrong with sticking with Mint as your daily driver.
If you're already running it, or you're curious to see what it's like, the operating system just had a new update released to its main channel. It's called Linux Mint 22.3, codename Zena, and it comes with some nice features.