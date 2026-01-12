news
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
Peropesis 3.1 is released. In the new edition, part of the old software was updated and new software was installed.
New software installed:
1. php 8.5.1. A popular general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development.
2. libxml2 2.15.1. libxml2 is an XML toolkit implemented in C.
3. dosfstools 4.2. dosfstools consists of the programs mkfs.fat, fsck.fat and fatlabel to create, check and label file systems of the FAT family.
4. pciutils 3.14.0. The PCI Utilities are a collection of programs for inspecting and manipulating configuration of PCI devices.
5. tgpt 2.11.0. tgpt is a Cross-platform Command-Line Interface (CLI) tool that allows you to use AI in your CLI/Terminal.
6. make-ca 1.16.1. The make-ca is a utility to deliver and manage a complete PKI configuration using only OpenSSL and p11-kit programs and using a Mozilla cacerts.txt or like file as the trust source.
7. libtasn1 4.20.0. Libtasn1 is the ASN.1 library used by GnuTLS, p11-kit and some other packages.
8. p11-kit 0.25.5. The p11-kit package provides a way to load and enumerate PKCS #11 modules.
9. hyfetch 2.0.5. The hyfetch is neofetch with pride flags <3. It displays information about your operating system, software and hardware in an aesthetic and visually pleasing way.
Updated software: automake 1.18.1; bash 5.3; binutils 2.45.1; brotli 1.2.0; cmake 4.2.1; coreutils 9.9; curl 8.17.0; dhcpcd 10.3.0; e2fsprogs 1.47.3; ed 1.22.2; elfutils 0.194; expat 2.7.3; gdbm 1.26; gettext 0.26; glib 2.86.3; guile 3.0.11; iana-etc 20251215; iproute2 6.18.0; iw 6.17; krb5 1.22.1; less 685; libcap 2.77; libedit 20251016-3.1; libffi 3.5.2; libnl 3.12.0; libunistring 1.4.1; libxcrypt 4.5.2; lighttpd 1.4.82; linux 6.18.2; meson 1.10.0; nano 8.7; ninja 1.13.0; openssh 10.2p1; openssl 3.6.0; pcre2 10.47; python 3.14.2; readline 8.3; sqlite 3.51.1; squashfs-tools 4.7.4; util-linux 2.41.3; xz 5.8.2.
