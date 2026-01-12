news
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
Older PCs that struggle with modern versions of Windows often remain fully usable with Linux. Systems that run hot, idle with high CPU usage, or consume several gigabytes of memory under Windows can become quiet and responsive again after switching to a lightweight Linux distribution.
This is not limited to very old hardware. Machines that technically support Windows 11 can still suffer from background services, update overhead, and bundled features that consume resources even when idle. Linux distributions typically avoid that overhead and allow users to decide what runs on their system.
On affected systems, the most noticeable change is immediate. Fan noise drops, idle memory usage falls significantly, and basic tasks stop lagging. These improvements tend to persist over time rather than degrade after months of use.