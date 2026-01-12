THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 12, 2026



Older PCs that struggle with modern versions of Windows often remain fully usable with Linux. Systems that run hot, idle with high CPU usage, or consume several gigabytes of memory under Windows can become quiet and responsive again after switching to a lightweight Linux distribution.

This is not limited to very old hardware. Machines that technically support Windows 11 can still suffer from background services, update overhead, and bundled features that consume resources even when idle. Linux distributions typically avoid that overhead and allow users to decide what runs on their system.

On affected systems, the most noticeable change is immediate. Fan noise drops, idle memory usage falls significantly, and basic tasks stop lagging. These improvements tend to persist over time rather than degrade after months of use.

